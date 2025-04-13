Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Tamil Nadu Governor's Remarks

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi sparked controversy with his request for students to chant 'Jai Shri Ram.' The SPCSS-TN alleged this violated secular principles and the oath of office. Calls for his removal, citing constitutional duties, were made to President Droupadi Murmu, amidst ongoing tensions with state governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A storm of controversy has engulfed Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi following his remarks during an April 12 event at a Madurai college, where he urged students to chant 'Jai Shri Ram.'

The SPCSS-TN, a group comprising educationists, condemned his actions, asserting they breached both secular commitments and his constitutional oath. This has led to calls for President Droupadi Murmu to dismiss Ravi from his gubernatorial position.

The incident exacerbates existing state tensions, particularly given recent Supreme Court rulings against Governor Ravi, where withheld bills were considered passed, a scenario marking a notable win for the DMK government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

