Akhilesh Yadav Clarifies Party's Stance Amid Controversial Historical Remarks

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has distanced himself from controversial comments by party MLA Indrajeet Saroj concerning India's temples and historical invasions. Yadav stated he was unaware of Saroj's or Ramji Lal Suman's statements, choosing to focus on future-oriented and progressive issues rather than historical discourse.

In an interaction with ANI, Yadav remarked, "I have not heard his statement, I have not even heard Ramji Lal Suman's statement, but I will say in the party that no question related to history should be raised." Yadav emphasized the importance of leaving history behind if it does not provide a constructive trajectory, reiterating the party's commitment to progressive actions.

Saroj provoked controversy with his remarks questioning the power of Indian deities against historical invasions. He argued that the gods and goddesses should have prevented invasions by cursing invaders like Muhammad Ghori. Meanwhile, another Samajwadi leader's comments on Rana Sanga sparked further debate, coinciding with a violent incident in Agra tied to the ruler's remembrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)