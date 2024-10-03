Japan's Economic Boost: New Stimulus Package Unveiled

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to instruct his ministers on Friday to formulate a comprehensive economic stimulus package, as reported by Kyodo on Thursday.

The proposed package aims to ease inflationary pressures on households, boost regional growth, and support recovery initiatives following the earthquake damage on the Noto Peninsula, according to Kyodo.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to addressing pressing economic issues and driving national revitalization.

