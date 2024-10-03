Left Menu

Japan's Economic Boost: New Stimulus Package Unveiled

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has tasked his ministers with creating an economic stimulus package. This package will address inflation relief for households, promote regional revitalization, and support recovery efforts in the earthquake-hit Noto Peninsula. The initiative was reported by Kyodo, highlighting the government's proactive economic strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:54 IST
Japan's Economic Boost: New Stimulus Package Unveiled
Shigeru Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to instruct his ministers on Friday to formulate a comprehensive economic stimulus package, as reported by Kyodo on Thursday.

The proposed package aims to ease inflationary pressures on households, boost regional growth, and support recovery initiatives following the earthquake damage on the Noto Peninsula, according to Kyodo.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to addressing pressing economic issues and driving national revitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024