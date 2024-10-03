Left Menu

Red Sea Threats: Greek Shipping Under Houthi Crosshairs

Greek shipping companies are being targeted by a series of threatening emails warning of Houthi militia attacks if their vessels dock in Israeli ports. These warnings are part of an escalating tension in the Red Sea, impacting trade routes and increasing insurance costs for seafarers.

Britain shipping sanctions

A Greek shipping executive discovered a troubling email late one spring night, warning of potential Houthi attacks on a company vessel in the Red Sea. The email cautioned against docking at Israeli ports, heightening the risk for Greek-managed ships amidst rising Middle Eastern tensions.

The Houthi militia, aligned with Iran's resistance axis, has intensified its threats toward Greek shipping companies, broadening its scope to entire fleets. Recent emails promised sanctions for companies violating the militia's imposed transit bans and have urged ships to cease operations in prohibited regions.

The email campaign has sparked anxiety among shipping firms, significantly increasing insurance premiums and pushing companies to reconsider Red Sea voyages. While the majority of non-Israeli affiliated vessels can navigate safely, the situation continues to affect global trade routes, with long-term repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

