EU Boosts Aid to Lebanon Amid Middle East Tensions

The European Commission has announced an additional 30 million euros ($33.1 million) in humanitarian assistance to Lebanon. This funding decision comes as Lebanon faces ongoing clashes between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, resulting in heightened regional tensions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed deep concern over the continuous escalation of conflict in the Middle East and underscored the importance of protecting civilian lives. "All parties must do their utmost to safeguard innocent civilians," she stated.

With this latest funding, the total EU humanitarian assistance to Lebanon for this year now surpasses 104 million euros, following a previous 10 million euros allocation on September 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)