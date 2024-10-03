Teen's Escape Reveals Dark Secret
A 17-year-old girl fled her home to escape five years of alleged sexual abuse by her father, who falsely claimed she was kidnapped. The man was arrested under BNS and POCSO laws after the girl was found at a train station and revealed the abuse during questioning.
A teenager's escape from her home in Mumbai has unveiled a harrowing ordeal of alleged sexual abuse by her father, according to local police reports on Thursday.
The 46-year-old father falsely accused an unidentified person of kidnapping his 17-year-old daughter, who had actually left home to escape the abuse.
Police arrested the father under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after finding the girl at Mahalaxmi station, where she disclosed her father's brutality during questioning.
