Left Menu

NIA Officer Caught in Rs 20 Lakh Bribe Scandal

A senior NIA official, DSP Ajay Pratap Singh, along with two agents, was arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe. The operation was coordinated with the NIA after an investigation prompted by allegations made by Rocky Yadav concerning corruption in NIA's Patna branch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:40 IST
NIA Officer Caught in Rs 20 Lakh Bribe Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A senior official from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and two associates were apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly taking a Rs 20 lakh bribe. The officer, identified as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ajay Pratap Singh, was stationed at NIA's Patna office.

The arrest followed information provided to the CBI that Rocky Yadav, proprietor of Ramaiya Construction, accused the NIA's Patna Investigating Officer of corruption. This assertion prompted a thorough probe by the CBI into the matter.

Upon verifying the claims, the CBI coordinated with NIA to set up a sting operation, catching DSP Singh and his two agents red-handed while accepting the illicit payment, as confirmed by an official NIA statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024