NIA Officer Caught in Rs 20 Lakh Bribe Scandal
A senior NIA official, DSP Ajay Pratap Singh, along with two agents, was arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe. The operation was coordinated with the NIA after an investigation prompted by allegations made by Rocky Yadav concerning corruption in NIA's Patna branch.
A senior official from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and two associates were apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly taking a Rs 20 lakh bribe. The officer, identified as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ajay Pratap Singh, was stationed at NIA's Patna office.
The arrest followed information provided to the CBI that Rocky Yadav, proprietor of Ramaiya Construction, accused the NIA's Patna Investigating Officer of corruption. This assertion prompted a thorough probe by the CBI into the matter.
Upon verifying the claims, the CBI coordinated with NIA to set up a sting operation, catching DSP Singh and his two agents red-handed while accepting the illicit payment, as confirmed by an official NIA statement.
