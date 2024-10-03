Left Menu

Three Arrested in Thane for Kidnapping with Rs 20 Lakh Ransom Demand

Three individuals were apprehended in Thane for allegedly kidnapping the husband of a former corporator and demanding a ransom of Rs 20 lakh. The suspects, identified as Girish Khaire, Vinaykumar Yadav, and Vinayak Karade, were arrested after a 7-day operation led by senior inspector Vijay Kadbane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:43 IST
Three Arrested in Thane for Kidnapping with Rs 20 Lakh Ransom Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Thane police have arrested three persons on charges of kidnapping the husband of a former corporator and demanding a ransom of Rs 20 lakh.

Identified as Girish Ramesh Khaire, Vinaykumar Yadav, and Vinayak Karade, the accused were reportedly apprehended from the Chakkinaka area following a meticulous 7-day manhunt.

The police disclosed that Girish Khaire, known to the victim Vijay Gaikwad, lured him with promises of curing a chronic illness but ended up abducting him with the aid of his associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024