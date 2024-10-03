Three Arrested in Thane for Kidnapping with Rs 20 Lakh Ransom Demand

In a significant breakthrough, Thane police have arrested three persons on charges of kidnapping the husband of a former corporator and demanding a ransom of Rs 20 lakh.

Identified as Girish Ramesh Khaire, Vinaykumar Yadav, and Vinayak Karade, the accused were reportedly apprehended from the Chakkinaka area following a meticulous 7-day manhunt.

The police disclosed that Girish Khaire, known to the victim Vijay Gaikwad, lured him with promises of curing a chronic illness but ended up abducting him with the aid of his associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)