Three Arrested in Thane for Kidnapping with Rs 20 Lakh Ransom Demand
Three individuals were apprehended in Thane for allegedly kidnapping the husband of a former corporator and demanding a ransom of Rs 20 lakh. The suspects, identified as Girish Khaire, Vinaykumar Yadav, and Vinayak Karade, were arrested after a 7-day operation led by senior inspector Vijay Kadbane.
03-10-2024
In a significant breakthrough, Thane police have arrested three persons on charges of kidnapping the husband of a former corporator and demanding a ransom of Rs 20 lakh.
Identified as Girish Ramesh Khaire, Vinaykumar Yadav, and Vinayak Karade, the accused were reportedly apprehended from the Chakkinaka area following a meticulous 7-day manhunt.
The police disclosed that Girish Khaire, known to the victim Vijay Gaikwad, lured him with promises of curing a chronic illness but ended up abducting him with the aid of his associates.
