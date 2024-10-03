Outrage in Pune: School Van Driver Arrested for Assaulting Minors

A 45-year-old school van driver, Sanjay Reddy, has been arrested in Pune for reportedly sexually assaulting two six-year-old girls. The incident took place on September 30, while the children were returning home from school.

The police, alerted by one of the girl's mothers, registered a case and apprehended Reddy under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether a woman attendant was present in the van.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has vowed strict action, emphasizing that both the driver and school authorities may face penalties if found at fault. This case coincides with another recent incident of misconduct in the Thane district.

(With inputs from agencies.)