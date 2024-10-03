Left Menu

Outrage in Pune: School Van Driver Arrested for Assaulting Minors

A 45-year-old school van driver in Pune has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two six-year-old students. The incident occurred on September 30 when the children were returning home. Police are investigating if a woman attendant was present. The suspect is charged under BNS and POCSO laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old school van driver, Sanjay Reddy, has been arrested in Pune for reportedly sexually assaulting two six-year-old girls. The incident took place on September 30, while the children were returning home from school.

The police, alerted by one of the girl's mothers, registered a case and apprehended Reddy under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether a woman attendant was present in the van.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has vowed strict action, emphasizing that both the driver and school authorities may face penalties if found at fault. This case coincides with another recent incident of misconduct in the Thane district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

