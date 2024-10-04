Left Menu

Escalation in Tulkarm: Tragedy Strikes the West Bank

An Israeli strike on the Tulkarm refugee camp in the West Bank led to at least 14 Palestinian deaths, according to the Palestinian health ministry, with the Red Crescent reporting five fatalities. Violence has intensified since the Gaza war's onset, with frequent Israeli operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 01:36 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 01:36 IST
At least 14 Palestinians have been reported dead following an Israeli military strike on the Tulkarm refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry announced this Thursday.

While the Israeli military acknowledged conducting the operation, it did not offer further details on the nature or objective of the strike.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that at least five individuals were killed in the Tulkarm assault. This incident marks a steep rise in violence in the West Bank following the onset of the Gaza war, characterized by frequent Israeli raids, numerous arrests, and ongoing skirmishes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

