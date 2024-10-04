Escalation in Tulkarm: Tragedy Strikes the West Bank

At least 14 Palestinians have been reported dead following an Israeli military strike on the Tulkarm refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry announced this Thursday.

While the Israeli military acknowledged conducting the operation, it did not offer further details on the nature or objective of the strike.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that at least five individuals were killed in the Tulkarm assault. This incident marks a steep rise in violence in the West Bank following the onset of the Gaza war, characterized by frequent Israeli raids, numerous arrests, and ongoing skirmishes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)