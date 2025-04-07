Eastern Cape Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Combating Gender-Based Violence

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government has renewed its dedication to fighting gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in the province following alarming recent events, including the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl at Bergview College in Matatiele and the controversial judgment in the Timothy Omotoso case.

These incidents have deeply impacted survivors and citizens alike, highlighting the urgency of addressing this growing issue. In particular, the Omotoso case, in which the televangelist was acquitted on 32 serious charges—including rape, racketeering, and human trafficking—has left many feeling disillusioned with the justice system, further fuelling public outcry over GBVF cases.

In response to these tragic events, the Eastern Cape government has initiated swift and coordinated interventions aimed at tackling gender-based violence. The Ministry of Police has mobilized law enforcement agencies, including the South African Police Service (SAPS) specialized Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit, to assist in the investigation of the Matatiele case. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to enhance community safety and ensure that perpetrators face justice.

The Department of Social Development has also stepped in, providing vital psychosocial support to the victim and her family. The provincial government has emphasized that such support will continue throughout the recovery process, highlighting the long-term emotional and mental toll these crimes take on survivors.

In a public statement, Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane conveyed his personal commitment to addressing these issues and reaffirmed the provincial government’s resolve to ensure that justice is served for victims of GBVF. Premier Mabuyane personally reached out to the family of the young victim in Matatiele, offering his condolences and assuring them that the government would remain steadfast in the pursuit of justice. He also stressed that communities should never feel abandoned, particularly in the face of such heinous acts.

National support for the family has been equally strong, with Minister of Women, Children, and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, and Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta both visiting the family to offer their encouragement and solidarity. This national-level involvement further underscores the collective commitment across all levels of government to combating GBVF.

The provincial government has emphasized the need for collective action in the fight against GBVF, noting the ongoing vulnerability of women and children in communities across South Africa, and particularly the Eastern Cape. As highlighted by Premier Mabuyane, these incidents are a stark reminder of the dangers that young people face, and they serve as a call to action for both authorities and citizens to remain vigilant and proactive in combating violence.

“We must continue to push for accountability, protection, and justice,” said Mabuyane. The Premier also addressed the emotional weight carried by victims and survivors, urging them not to suffer in silence. He encouraged anyone who has experienced or witnessed GBVF to come forward, assuring them that support systems—including legal and psychological assistance—are in place to help them navigate the challenging path to justice and healing.

While acknowledging the frustration caused by delays and unsatisfactory outcomes in some cases, Mabuyane called on communities to remain engaged with the justice system. He urged citizens to keep pushing for accountability, emphasizing that the fight against GBVF is long and challenging but ultimately necessary. “We must never lose faith in the process,” he said, stressing the importance of public participation and cooperation in the pursuit of justice.

The provincial government’s approach includes closer collaboration with law enforcement agencies, civil society organizations, and community structures to ensure that both survivors and perpetrators are properly supported and held accountable. Mabuyane reaffirmed that no victim would be left behind, and no perpetrator would escape justice.

“We cannot allow gender-based violence to continue unchecked. The Eastern Cape will not tolerate these crimes,” said Mabuyane. “Our collective strength lies in cooperation and support, both for victims and for those who are working tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice.”

As the province faces these continuing challenges, the government remains unwavering in its commitment to creating safer, more inclusive communities where justice prevails and every individual is respected and protected. Through these concerted efforts, the Eastern Cape aims to foster an environment where gender-based violence is eradicated and survivors can live free from fear.