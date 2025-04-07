Left Menu

BJP's Dilip Ghosh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Bengal's Corruption and Violence

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh took aim at West Bengal's administration, emphasizing the ongoing issues of corruption and violence against women under TMC's rule. Ghosh highlighted the significant social and political changes with Ram Navami celebrations as a sign of the shifting tides in the state's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:32 IST
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Dilip Ghosh, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janta Party, launched a scathing attack on the West Bengal government Monday, accusing it of fostering corruption and violence against Hindu women. He asserted that improvement is unlikely as long as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remains in power.

Ghosh noted the recent Ram Navami celebrations as a sign of a broader social, religious, and political transformation in the state. He criticized the existing corruption, injustices, and attacks on Hindu temples. Ghosh also emphasized the need for police intervention in incidents of stone-pelting during festivities to prevent future conflicts.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was active during the Ram Navami festivities, engaging directly with citizens. He praised the peaceful celebration and acknowledged the collective efforts of the government, opposition, security forces, and community in maintaining harmony during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

