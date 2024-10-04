Secret Operation Frees Yazidi Woman Kidnapped by IS

A 21-year-old Yazidi woman, held captive by Islamic State militants for nearly a decade, has been liberated in a covert operation involving Israel, the United States, and Iraq. This mission, orchestrated over several months, was fraught with intense security challenges due to the military offensive in Gaza.

Identified as Fawzia Sido, the woman was reached by Iraqi officials who had been in contact with her for months. With cooperation from the U.S. and Israel, she was extricated from Gaza via the Kerem Shalom Crossing and returned to her family in northern Iraq.

The Israeli military confirmed that Sido's captor was killed during the Gaza conflict, allowing her to flee. Iraq and Israel, despite having no diplomatic ties, worked with various international actors in this exceptional rescue effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)