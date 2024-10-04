Left Menu

Secret Operation Frees Yazidi Woman Kidnapped by IS

A Yazidi woman kidnapped by Islamic State militants in Iraq was freed from Gaza in a secret operation coordinated by Israel, the USA, and Iraq. A decade after her abduction, this rescue follows months of meticulous planning amidst the complex security situation in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 02:14 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 02:14 IST
Secret Operation Frees Yazidi Woman Kidnapped by IS
woman

A 21-year-old Yazidi woman, held captive by Islamic State militants for nearly a decade, has been liberated in a covert operation involving Israel, the United States, and Iraq. This mission, orchestrated over several months, was fraught with intense security challenges due to the military offensive in Gaza.

Identified as Fawzia Sido, the woman was reached by Iraqi officials who had been in contact with her for months. With cooperation from the U.S. and Israel, she was extricated from Gaza via the Kerem Shalom Crossing and returned to her family in northern Iraq.

The Israeli military confirmed that Sido's captor was killed during the Gaza conflict, allowing her to flee. Iraq and Israel, despite having no diplomatic ties, worked with various international actors in this exceptional rescue effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024