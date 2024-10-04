Left Menu

Israeli Military Takes Down Hamas Leader in West Bank

The Israeli military announced it has eliminated Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi, a key operative in the Hamas network. The strike occurred in Tulkarm, West Bank, heightening regional tensions. This targeted operation reflects ongoing conflicts between Israel and Hamas, raising concern over potential escalations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 03:10 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 03:10 IST
Israeli Military Takes Down Hamas Leader in West Bank
Hamas

The Israeli military has confirmed the elimination of a prominent Hamas leader in the West Bank. Early on Friday, forces carried out a targeted strike in Tulkarm, resulting in the death of Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi.

The military described Oufi as a significant operative within the Hamas network. This operation underscores Israel's strategic efforts to dismantle Hamas's influence in the region.

The strike raises questions about the potential impact on regional security and the possibility of retaliatory actions by Hamas, indicating a fragile balance in the already tense area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024