Israeli Military Takes Down Hamas Leader in West Bank

The Israeli military has confirmed the elimination of a prominent Hamas leader in the West Bank. Early on Friday, forces carried out a targeted strike in Tulkarm, resulting in the death of Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi.

The military described Oufi as a significant operative within the Hamas network. This operation underscores Israel's strategic efforts to dismantle Hamas's influence in the region.

The strike raises questions about the potential impact on regional security and the possibility of retaliatory actions by Hamas, indicating a fragile balance in the already tense area.

