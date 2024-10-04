Tragedy in Haiti: Gran Grif Gang's Reign of Terror
The Gran Grif gang attacked the town of Pont-Sondé in central Haiti, leaving over 20 dead and injuring 50. Criticism arose against local authorities for their lack of response. The gang, under Luckson Elan, has become notorious for its violent control in the Artibonite region.
An early Thursday morning attack by the Gran Grif gang devastated the central Haitian town of Pont-Sondé, leaving over 20 people dead, including children, according to a human rights group.
The ruthless assault, which also injured 50 individuals, saw homes and vehicles set ablaze, leading to a mass exodus of residents. Videos on social media captured the chaos, with frightened civilians escaping through the woods amid growing fears.
Criticism has been sharp against the local police in nearby Saint-Marc for their lack of response during the massacre, with renewed scrutiny on the gang's notorious leader, Luckson Elan, recently sanctioned by the US Treasury.
(With inputs from agencies.)