Tragedy in Haiti: Gran Grif Gang's Reign of Terror

An early Thursday morning attack by the Gran Grif gang devastated the central Haitian town of Pont-Sondé, leaving over 20 people dead, including children, according to a human rights group.

The ruthless assault, which also injured 50 individuals, saw homes and vehicles set ablaze, leading to a mass exodus of residents. Videos on social media captured the chaos, with frightened civilians escaping through the woods amid growing fears.

Criticism has been sharp against the local police in nearby Saint-Marc for their lack of response during the massacre, with renewed scrutiny on the gang's notorious leader, Luckson Elan, recently sanctioned by the US Treasury.

