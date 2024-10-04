Left Menu

Biden Aims to Prevent Middle East All-Out War Amid Rising Tensions

President Joe Biden expressed his belief that an 'all-out war' in the Middle East is unlikely but highlighted the need for continued efforts to prevent it. Rising tensions in the region stem from Israel's actions in Gaza, Lebanon, and its strained relations with Iran.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Joe Biden stated on Thursday that he does not foresee an "all-out war" in the Middle East despite heightened regional tensions due to Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon and its escalating conflict with Iran.

Biden emphasized that while such a war can be avoided, significant efforts are still required to ensure peace. When questioned about his confidence in averting a war, Biden replied, "Look, I don't believe there is going to be an all-out war. I think we can avoid it."

Tensions have soared following Iran's response to Israeli military actions in Lebanon, particularly after a ballistic missile attack linked to Tehran. The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict has worsened, with substantial casualties and humanitarian crises, raising international concerns and allegations of war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

