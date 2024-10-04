Biden Aims to Prevent Middle East All-Out War Amid Rising Tensions

President Joe Biden stated on Thursday that he does not foresee an "all-out war" in the Middle East despite heightened regional tensions due to Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon and its escalating conflict with Iran.

Biden emphasized that while such a war can be avoided, significant efforts are still required to ensure peace. When questioned about his confidence in averting a war, Biden replied, "Look, I don't believe there is going to be an all-out war. I think we can avoid it."

Tensions have soared following Iran's response to Israeli military actions in Lebanon, particularly after a ballistic missile attack linked to Tehran. The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict has worsened, with substantial casualties and humanitarian crises, raising international concerns and allegations of war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)