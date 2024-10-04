Nepalese Couple Allegedly Drug and Rob Orchard Family

A Nepalese couple has been accused of robbing a family in Chiwa village by drugging them with tainted food, according to the local police. The accused, identified as Krishan and his wife Isha, allegedly served food laced with intoxicants to the family and the caretaker, rendering them unconscious.

While the victims were incapacitated, the couple reportedly stole gold ornaments and other valuables before fleeing the scene. The couple had only been employed as laborers in the family's apple orchard four days before the incident, suggesting a premeditated scheme.

Law enforcement authorities are actively searching for the duo, who remain at large. The case emerged following a complaint by Kumari Marisha, a member of the affected family, who recounted the hired workers' sudden disappearance after the theft.

(With inputs from agencies.)