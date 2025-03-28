CRPF Disarms Massive IED, Prevents Major Mishap in Chhattisgarh
Security forces successfully located and defused a 45-kilogram IED planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The device, powerful enough to cause extensive damage, was found on the Cherpal-Palnar road by the CRPF. The bomb disposal team neutralized the threat, averting a potential disaster.
- Country:
- India
Security forces have averted a major tragedy in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district after recovering and defusing a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites, officials reported on Friday.
The 45-kilogram device, potent enough to obliterate a mini truck and cause a 15-foot-deep crater, was discovered on the Cherpal-Palnar road by a CRPF battalion during an area domination operation. An official confirmed the IED employed a command switch mechanism, a method frequently used by Naxalites to target security forces.
Neutralized by the Bomb Disposal Squad, the incident highlights the ongoing threat posed by Naxalite-planted IEDs in Bastar's interior regions. In a January attack, Naxalites killed eight police officers with a similar device, underscoring the peril civilians and security personnel face in these areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Nab Suspects and Recover Arsenal in Joint Operations Across India
Crackdown in Manipur: Major Arrests and Seizures by Security Forces
Security Forces Nab Terror Associates in Bandipora
AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation
Security Forces Foil Maoist Explosive Threat in Jharkhand