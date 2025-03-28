CRPF Disarms Massive IED, Prevents Major Mishap in Chhattisgarh

Security forces have averted a major tragedy in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district after recovering and defusing a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites, officials reported on Friday.

The 45-kilogram device, potent enough to obliterate a mini truck and cause a 15-foot-deep crater, was discovered on the Cherpal-Palnar road by a CRPF battalion during an area domination operation. An official confirmed the IED employed a command switch mechanism, a method frequently used by Naxalites to target security forces.

Neutralized by the Bomb Disposal Squad, the incident highlights the ongoing threat posed by Naxalite-planted IEDs in Bastar's interior regions. In a January attack, Naxalites killed eight police officers with a similar device, underscoring the peril civilians and security personnel face in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)