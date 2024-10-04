Left Menu

Supreme Court Accepts Case on U.S. Gun Maker Mexico Suit

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear an appeal by Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms to dismiss Mexico's lawsuit. The suit accuses the companies of aiding illegal gun trafficking to Mexican cartels, seeking billions in damages. The Supreme Court's decision follows a Circuit Court ruling allowing the case to proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review the appeal by Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms to dismiss a lawsuit by Mexico. The lawsuit accuses these companies of facilitating illegal gun trafficking to Mexican drug cartels.

The Supreme Court's decision to hear this case stems from a previous ruling where the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the lawsuit to proceed. This comes after a Boston federal court initially dismissed it, citing the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.

Mexico's lawsuit alleges that these gun companies have contributed to an "epidemic of violence" by marketing their products to cartels, seeking monetary damages in the billions and measures to curb gun trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

