Supreme Court Accepts Case on U.S. Gun Maker Mexico Suit

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review the appeal by Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms to dismiss a lawsuit by Mexico. The lawsuit accuses these companies of facilitating illegal gun trafficking to Mexican drug cartels.

The Supreme Court's decision to hear this case stems from a previous ruling where the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the lawsuit to proceed. This comes after a Boston federal court initially dismissed it, citing the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.

Mexico's lawsuit alleges that these gun companies have contributed to an "epidemic of violence" by marketing their products to cartels, seeking monetary damages in the billions and measures to curb gun trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)