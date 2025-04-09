Pentagon Official Clarifies Drone Authority Limits Against Mexican Cartels

A top Pentagon official stated on Tuesday that special operations forces do not have the authority to conduct drone strikes against drug cartels in Mexico, even though President Donald Trump has designated them as foreign terrorist organizations.

Colby Jenkins, assistant defense secretary for special operations, informed a Senate committee that Trump's designation does not grant the U.S. military direct action capabilities against these cartels. Under questioning by Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Jenkins explained that while the designation provides more options, it is not an automatic license for military intervention.

Congress heard additional insights from Gen. Gregory Guillot of US Northern Command, who reported increased surveillance along the US-Mexico border and collaboration with Mexican forces. Efforts include more intelligence-sharing and unmanned drone reconnaissance over Mexican airspace, overseen by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

