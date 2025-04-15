Left Menu

Massive International Crackdown on Drug Cartels

Turkish authorities, collaborating with four European countries, arrested 234 individuals linked to drug-trafficking organizations. The operation led to seizing assets worth 13 billion lira. The arrested suspects are accused of drug trafficking, money laundering, homicide, and more, marking a significant achievement in international law enforcement cooperation.

In a sweeping crackdown on international drug trafficking organizations, Turkish authorities, in concert with four European nations, arrested 234 individuals, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Tuesday.

The operation targeted high-level crime leaders, 225 within Turkey and nine internationally, some of whom were on Interpol's red notice list, according to Yerlikaya.

Conducted with Belgium, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands, the raid confiscated assets valued at 13 billion lira, underscoring the significant joint efforts in combating organized crime across borders.

