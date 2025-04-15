Massive International Crackdown on Drug Cartels

In a sweeping crackdown on international drug trafficking organizations, Turkish authorities, in concert with four European nations, arrested 234 individuals, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Tuesday.

The operation targeted high-level crime leaders, 225 within Turkey and nine internationally, some of whom were on Interpol's red notice list, according to Yerlikaya.

Conducted with Belgium, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands, the raid confiscated assets valued at 13 billion lira, underscoring the significant joint efforts in combating organized crime across borders.

