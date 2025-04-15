Massive International Crackdown on Drug Cartels
Turkish authorities, collaborating with four European countries, arrested 234 individuals linked to drug-trafficking organizations. The operation led to seizing assets worth 13 billion lira. The arrested suspects are accused of drug trafficking, money laundering, homicide, and more, marking a significant achievement in international law enforcement cooperation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:45 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
In a sweeping crackdown on international drug trafficking organizations, Turkish authorities, in concert with four European nations, arrested 234 individuals, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Tuesday.
The operation targeted high-level crime leaders, 225 within Turkey and nine internationally, some of whom were on Interpol's red notice list, according to Yerlikaya.
Conducted with Belgium, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands, the raid confiscated assets valued at 13 billion lira, underscoring the significant joint efforts in combating organized crime across borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Auto Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Heinous Crime in Patiala
Cybercrime Crackdown: Duo Apprehended in Rs 36 Lakh Online Fraud
Odisha's Law and Order Under Scrutiny Amid Rising Crime
Zelenskiy's Call for Justice: Documenting War Crimes
Others should learn religious discipline from Hindus; Maha Kumbh with 66 crore devotees saw no incident of crimes: CM Adityanath tells PTI.