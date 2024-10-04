Supreme Court Slams Bihar's Scrapping of Junior Engineer Selection

The Supreme Court labeled the Bihar government's move to annul the 2019 junior engineer selection process as 'impermissible', impacting over 6,000 positions in the Water Resources Department.

Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma noted that changing the process rules post-completion equated to altering the game's rules after play. The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) was directed to proceed with appointments per the new list submitted to the Patna High Court, considering candidates disqualified under the 2017 amendment for unrecognized AICTE institutions.

The apex court's ruling was in response to an appeal against the Patna High Court's acceptance of the Bihar government's decision, emphasizing the need for continuation of the initial selection under previous stipulations.

