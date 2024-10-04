Left Menu

Supreme Court Slams Bihar's Scrapping of Junior Engineer Selection

The Supreme Court deemed the Bihar government's decision to cancel the 2019 selection of junior engineers in the Water Resources Department as impermissible. The court ordered the continuation of the appointment process using a fresh select list, ensuring the inclusion of eligible candidates affected by a 2017 rule amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:03 IST
Supreme Court Slams Bihar's Scrapping of Junior Engineer Selection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court labeled the Bihar government's move to annul the 2019 junior engineer selection process as 'impermissible', impacting over 6,000 positions in the Water Resources Department.

Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma noted that changing the process rules post-completion equated to altering the game's rules after play. The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) was directed to proceed with appointments per the new list submitted to the Patna High Court, considering candidates disqualified under the 2017 amendment for unrecognized AICTE institutions.

The apex court's ruling was in response to an appeal against the Patna High Court's acceptance of the Bihar government's decision, emphasizing the need for continuation of the initial selection under previous stipulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024