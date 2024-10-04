Mystery of the Missing Survivor: Sexual Assault Case Takes a Twist

The unsettling case of a missing woman following a sexual assault in Mumbai has taken a concerning turn as police intensify their search efforts, officials report.

The 29-year-old survivor vanished from a shelter intended for her safety shortly after she reported the crime to the authorities in Navi Mumbai.

The legal process is complicated, with the initial case filed at CSMT Railway police station before being transferred to MRA Marg police station. Active investigations are ongoing to locate the victim and apprehend the alleged perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)