Mystery of the Missing Survivor: Sexual Assault Case Takes a Twist

A 29-year-old woman went missing after reporting sexual assault by two men. The police have registered a case and launched a search for the victim, who disappeared from a shelter. The incident, which came to light in Navi Mumbai, is under investigation as police track both the victim and the accused.

Updated: 04-10-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The unsettling case of a missing woman following a sexual assault in Mumbai has taken a concerning turn as police intensify their search efforts, officials report.

The 29-year-old survivor vanished from a shelter intended for her safety shortly after she reported the crime to the authorities in Navi Mumbai.

The legal process is complicated, with the initial case filed at CSMT Railway police station before being transferred to MRA Marg police station. Active investigations are ongoing to locate the victim and apprehend the alleged perpetrators.

