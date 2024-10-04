Northeast to Host First-Ever International Science Festival: Dr. Jitendra Singh Unveils IISF 2024 at Guwahati

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, announced today that the Northeast will host its first-ever International Science Festival (IISF), with the 10th edition of the India International Science Festival set to take place at IIT Guwahati from November 30 to December 3, 2024. The announcement was made during a press briefing at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, where Dr. Singh highlighted the festival's significance in transforming the region into a focal point for scientific innovation and technological advancement.

Key Milestone for the Northeast

Dr. Jitendra Singh underscored that the decision to hold the IISF in Guwahati reflects the Government's focus on promoting inclusive development in historically underrepresented regions, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the Northeast as a critical driver of India’s growth. The event will be hosted at IIT Guwahati, a premier institute that symbolizes the Northeast's growing prominence in India's scientific landscape.

“IIT Guwahati is not only one of the country’s leading institutes but also a beacon of how the Northeast is emerging as a center of India’s scientific advancements. Hosting IISF 2024 in this region is a step towards putting the Northeast at the core of India’s scientific future,” said Dr. Singh.

Theme: Transforming India into a Global Manufacturing Hub

The 10th IISF will revolve around the theme, "Transforming India into an S&T-driven Global Manufacturing Hub", echoing the government's ambition to merge science and technology with industrial growth. This theme aligns closely with national initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, highlighting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and biotechnology as key drivers of India’s goal to become a self-reliant global leader in manufacturing.

Science Driving India's Future Economy

During the curtain-raiser, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that India’s next wave of economic growth will be driven by advancements in sectors such as biotechnology, space technology, and the bioeconomy. He noted that the festival is an opportunity to showcase how science will play a pivotal role in shaping India's future economy, environment, and employment landscape.

“The festival will highlight how science is not just a tool for innovation but a catalyst for economic growth and societal transformation,” Dr. Singh stated. He also stressed that IISF 2024 will foster collaborations between scientists, industry leaders, students, and the general public, creating a platform for discussions on how India can leverage science and technology to achieve global leadership.

Special Focus on Youth and Talent from the Northeast

A key feature of this year’s IISF will be its engagement with young minds across the nation. The festival will offer students the chance to interact with top scientists, participate in science competitions, and explore groundbreaking innovations up close. With 30% of festival registrations reserved for participants from the Northeast, the event aims to offer local talent unique opportunities to collaborate and engage with leading figures in the scientific community.

“This festival is not just about celebrating India’s scientific achievements but about creating a platform for innovation and collaboration, especially for the youth and budding scientists in the Northeast,” Dr. Singh noted.

Scientific Progress Under PM Modi’s Leadership

Reflecting on India’s significant scientific advancements under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Dr Singh pointed out breakthroughs in areas such as space exploration, biotechnology, and digital technology. He reiterated that IISF 2024 will reaffirm India's commitment to becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse, powered by innovation in science and technology.

International Collaborations and Addressing Global Challenges

The festival, coordinated by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), will involve major scientific departments and ministries of the Government of India and will be hosted in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati. It will feature exhibits, panel discussions, and international collaborations aimed at tackling pressing global issues such as climate change, food security, and sustainable development.

Bringing India Closer to the Northeast

Dr. Jitendra Singh also called on people from across India to visit the Northeast, experience its rich culture, and explore the opportunities the region offers. “This festival will showcase the Northeast’s untapped potential—its natural resources, sustainable practices, and progressive culture,” he said, urging greater national attention on the region.

Distinguished Participants and Leadership

The event saw the participation of key figures including Prof. A.K. Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India; Dr. N Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR; Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences; Dr. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology; and Dr. Shiv Kumar Sharma, National Organising Secretary of Vijnana Bharati, along with senior government officials.

In conclusion, Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated that IISF 2024 will not only highlight India’s scientific prowess but also pave the way for future collaborations and innovations that will help India realize its vision of becoming a global leader in science and technology.