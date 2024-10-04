Tensions Escalate in Islamabad as Pro-Imran Khan Protesters Clash with Police

In Pakistan's capital, tensions soared as police fired teargas to disperse supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The protesters defied a city-wide ban aimed at preventing gatherings, amidst a security lockdown ahead of major diplomatic engagements.

Authorities sealed off Islamabad, deploying shipping containers and shutting down cellphone services to block the demonstrators. Despite these measures, many rallied less than a kilometer from key government buildings, leading to several detentions, including Hussein's sisters.

With high-profile international visits on the horizon, officials urged a rescheduling of the protests, emphasizing national security. However, Khan's camp remained resolute, escalating clashes with police while he remains behind bars since August 2023.

