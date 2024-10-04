Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Islamabad as Pro-Imran Khan Protesters Clash with Police

Protests erupted in Pakistan's capital as supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with police. Defying a ban, protesters rallied for Khan's release amidst heightened security ahead of significant diplomatic visits. The government reinforced security measures with the army, urging postponement of protests until after the meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:55 IST
Tensions Escalate in Islamabad as Pro-Imran Khan Protesters Clash with Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Pakistan's capital, tensions soared as police fired teargas to disperse supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The protesters defied a city-wide ban aimed at preventing gatherings, amidst a security lockdown ahead of major diplomatic engagements.

Authorities sealed off Islamabad, deploying shipping containers and shutting down cellphone services to block the demonstrators. Despite these measures, many rallied less than a kilometer from key government buildings, leading to several detentions, including Hussein's sisters.

With high-profile international visits on the horizon, officials urged a rescheduling of the protests, emphasizing national security. However, Khan's camp remained resolute, escalating clashes with police while he remains behind bars since August 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024