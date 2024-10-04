Tensions Escalate in Islamabad as Pro-Imran Khan Protesters Clash with Police
Protests erupted in Pakistan's capital as supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with police. Defying a ban, protesters rallied for Khan's release amidst heightened security ahead of significant diplomatic visits. The government reinforced security measures with the army, urging postponement of protests until after the meetings.
In Pakistan's capital, tensions soared as police fired teargas to disperse supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The protesters defied a city-wide ban aimed at preventing gatherings, amidst a security lockdown ahead of major diplomatic engagements.
Authorities sealed off Islamabad, deploying shipping containers and shutting down cellphone services to block the demonstrators. Despite these measures, many rallied less than a kilometer from key government buildings, leading to several detentions, including Hussein's sisters.
With high-profile international visits on the horizon, officials urged a rescheduling of the protests, emphasizing national security. However, Khan's camp remained resolute, escalating clashes with police while he remains behind bars since August 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
