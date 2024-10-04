ICC Unveils Arrest Warrants Against Libyan Militia Members

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has taken a significant step by unsealing arrest warrants for six Libyan militia members on charges of war crimes.

According to ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, these warrants, originally issued since 2011, specifically accuse these Libyan nationals of heinous acts, including murder, torture, cruel treatment, sexual violence, and, in some cases, rape.

The accused individuals are members of the Kaniyat militia, which played a crucial role in the failed attempt by the eastern Libyan National Army to capture Tripoli. The ICC's focus remains on crimes against humanity in Libya, as highlighted by UN referrals in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)