ICC Unveils Arrest Warrants Against Libyan Militia Members

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has unsealed arrest warrants for six Libyan militia members, accusing them of war crimes like murder, torture, and sexual violence. The arrests relate to actions linked to Libya’s turmoil post-2011, specifically crimes by the Kaniyat militia, previously allied with Libya's eastern factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:21 IST
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has taken a significant step by unsealing arrest warrants for six Libyan militia members on charges of war crimes.

According to ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, these warrants, originally issued since 2011, specifically accuse these Libyan nationals of heinous acts, including murder, torture, cruel treatment, sexual violence, and, in some cases, rape.

The accused individuals are members of the Kaniyat militia, which played a crucial role in the failed attempt by the eastern Libyan National Army to capture Tripoli. The ICC's focus remains on crimes against humanity in Libya, as highlighted by UN referrals in 2011.

