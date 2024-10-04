Juvenile Revenge: A Doctor's Tragic Fate in Delhi
Three juveniles have been apprehended for the murder of Dr. Javed Akhtar in Delhi, triggered by a dispute over a medical bill. The crime occurred at Nima Hospital, with the shooter posting about it online. Delhi Police have recovered the weapon and are investigating further.
- Country:
- India
Three more juveniles have been apprehended in relation to the murder of a doctor in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, according to police officials. On the previous day, a 16-year-old boy was detained for allegedly shooting Dr. Javed Akhtar, a Unani medical practitioner.
The incident took place at Nima Hospital in Khadda Colony around 1 AM on Thursday. The shooter later posted a photograph and caption on social media, claiming responsibility for the murder in 2024. CCTV footage revealed the involvement of three juveniles, sparking a police investigation headed by Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Deo.
One of the juveniles had initially visited the hospital following an accident, sparking a disagreement over a Rs 1,200 bill issued by Dr. Akhtar. Feeling humiliated by hospital staff, the juvenile devised a plan with two friends to seek revenge. The trio procured a weapon and executed the attack. Currently, the police have recovered the firearm and are continuing their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar Minister Clarifies Amid Controversy Over Social Media Post
England Women's Captain Heather Knight Faces Reprimand Over 2012 Social Media Post
Odisha Suspends Internet to Curb Violence Over Social Media Post
Cyber Police Kashmir Warns Against Inflammatory Social Media Posts
Prime Accused in Bhadrak Social Media Post Arrested Amid Communal Tensions