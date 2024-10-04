Juvenile Revenge: A Doctor's Tragic Fate in Delhi

Three more juveniles have been apprehended in relation to the murder of a doctor in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, according to police officials. On the previous day, a 16-year-old boy was detained for allegedly shooting Dr. Javed Akhtar, a Unani medical practitioner.

The incident took place at Nima Hospital in Khadda Colony around 1 AM on Thursday. The shooter later posted a photograph and caption on social media, claiming responsibility for the murder in 2024. CCTV footage revealed the involvement of three juveniles, sparking a police investigation headed by Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Deo.

One of the juveniles had initially visited the hospital following an accident, sparking a disagreement over a Rs 1,200 bill issued by Dr. Akhtar. Feeling humiliated by hospital staff, the juvenile devised a plan with two friends to seek revenge. The trio procured a weapon and executed the attack. Currently, the police have recovered the firearm and are continuing their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)