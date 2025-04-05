Left Menu

Communal Tensions Escalate in Bhaderwah Over Controversial Social Media Post

Tensions rose in Bhaderwah, Doda district after a controversial social media post by a Hindu group leader led to protests and a partial bandh. Authorities suspended mobile internet and filed an FIR against the accused, urging communal harmony. Protests demand his arrest for offensive content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhaderwah | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in Bhaderwah town of Doda district following a provocative social media post by Virender Razdan, a leader of a Hindu group. The post, which has been labeled as communally sensitive, prompted protests and a partial bandh, as authorities took swift action to avoid potential unrest.

Vinod Sharma, Superintendent of Police Bhaderwah, confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Razdan, who stands accused of hurting religious sentiments. In light of the incident, mobile internet services in the area were suspended as a precautionary measure, while law enforcement continues efforts to apprehend the accused.

Meanwhile, Anjuman-e-Islamia Bhaderwah led a march, demanding Razdan's arrest and expressing concern over repeated offenses. As police work to ensure communal harmony, local businesses remain impacted by the ongoing disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

