Left Menu

Maharashtra's Boost for Veteran Self-Help Groups

The Maharashtra government announced financial aid for self-help groups managed by ex-servicemen. The state will provide Rs 15 lakh to SHGs, increase marriage assistance for daughters of ex-servicemen to Rs 1 lakh, and offer up to Rs 2 lakh for housing. Children of ex-servicemen benefit with overseas education support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:49 IST
Maharashtra's Boost for Veteran Self-Help Groups
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government unveiled a significant financial boost for self-help groups overseen by former soldiers, pledging Rs 15 lakh in support.

The decision emerged from a meeting of the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Board, underscoring the state's commitment to aiding its veterans.

Additionally, financial aid for the marriage of ex-servicemen's daughters has been elevated to Rs 1 lakh, the government will provide up to Rs 2 lakh for housing, and Rs 1 lakh for overseas education of their children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024