Maharashtra's Boost for Veteran Self-Help Groups

The Maharashtra government unveiled a significant financial boost for self-help groups overseen by former soldiers, pledging Rs 15 lakh in support.

The decision emerged from a meeting of the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Board, underscoring the state's commitment to aiding its veterans.

Additionally, financial aid for the marriage of ex-servicemen's daughters has been elevated to Rs 1 lakh, the government will provide up to Rs 2 lakh for housing, and Rs 1 lakh for overseas education of their children.

(With inputs from agencies.)