Maharashtra's Boost for Veteran Self-Help Groups
The Maharashtra government announced financial aid for self-help groups managed by ex-servicemen. The state will provide Rs 15 lakh to SHGs, increase marriage assistance for daughters of ex-servicemen to Rs 1 lakh, and offer up to Rs 2 lakh for housing. Children of ex-servicemen benefit with overseas education support.
The Maharashtra government unveiled a significant financial boost for self-help groups overseen by former soldiers, pledging Rs 15 lakh in support.
The decision emerged from a meeting of the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Board, underscoring the state's commitment to aiding its veterans.
Additionally, financial aid for the marriage of ex-servicemen's daughters has been elevated to Rs 1 lakh, the government will provide up to Rs 2 lakh for housing, and Rs 1 lakh for overseas education of their children.
