Supreme Court to Review Texas Death Row Inmate's DNA Appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court will review Ruben Gutierrez's appeal seeking DNA testing in his death penalty case for the 1998 murder of an elderly mobile home park owner. Gutierrez argues that DNA evidence could prove he didn't enter the victim's home, challenging a Texas law restricting post-conviction DNA testing.

Updated: 04-10-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 23:20 IST
Supreme Court to Review Texas Death Row Inmate's DNA Appeal
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal from Texas death row inmate Ruben Gutierrez, who seeks DNA testing in a 1998 murder case.

Gutierrez, convicted in the robbery and murder of Escolastica Harrison, claims DNA evidence could prove he didn't enter the victim's home.

Texas law limits post-conviction DNA testing, a restriction Gutierrez argues violates due process rights. The court will hear the case during its new nine-month term starting Monday.

