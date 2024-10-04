Left Menu

Violent Clash Erupts in Beed as Mob Targets Couple

A violent clash occurred in Beed when a mob targeted a couple headed to a hotel, forcing police intervention. The police arrived in time to save the couple and registered a case against over 150 individuals for rioting and other charges. An investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 04-10-2024 23:27 IST
Violence flared up in Beed on Friday afternoon when a mob confronted police over a couple attempting to visit a hotel, according to official sources.

Police were compelled to resort to force to bring the situation under control, confirmed a Beed city police station representative.

The mob attempted to assault the couple, but officers arrived promptly to intervene. A legal case has been filed against more than 150 individuals under specific sections related to rioting, unlawful assembly, and obstructing law enforcement officers. Investigations into the incident are currently in progress, the official noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

