Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid in J&K
Two terrorists were killed by Indian security forces while attempting to infiltrate along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. During the ongoing operation, the army's Chinar Corps engaged in a gun battle and recovered war-like stores in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-10-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 09:48 IST
Two terrorists were killed as Indian security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, as announced by the Indian Army on Saturday.
The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps reported, "Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing operation." The statement came after troops noticed suspicious movements in Kupwara's Gugaldhar, leading to a gunfight.
The encounter zone, still under search, has yielded war-like stores, according to army sources.
