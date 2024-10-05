Vadodara Airport Bomb Threat: A Hoax Unfolds
Authorities at Vadodara airport received a bomb threat email from an anonymous sender. After a thorough investigation by security forces, the threat was deemed a hoax. The email listed several airports in Gujarat and used provocative language. A police report was filed for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication.
- Country:
- India
On Friday morning, Vadodara airport authorities received an alarming bomb threat email, triggering a swift response from security forces. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at Harni airport spearheaded the investigation, supported by police, fire brigade, bomb disposal, and dog squads.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Panna Momaya reported that the email, originating from generalshiva76@rediffmail.com, listed several Gujarat airports, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Bhuj, but lacked specific bomb locations.
The threat, ultimately found to be a hoax, spurred the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) under section 351 (4) for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication. Dialogue from the email featured provocative and taunting language, escalating the urgency of the search.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vadodara
- airport
- bomb threat
- hoax
- Gujarat
- CISF
- security
- investigation
- criminal intimidation
ALSO READ
Manipur Security Forces Nab Militant Trio, Recover IED Cache
Quad Summit in Delaware to Unveil Ambitious Security and Technology Initiatives
Japan Urges China for Better Security After Boy's Death
Terror Attack in Pakistan's Restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Leaves Six Security Personnel Dead
Deadly Terror Attack Hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 6 Security Personnel Killed