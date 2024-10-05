Vadodara Airport Bomb Threat: A Hoax Unfolds

On Friday morning, Vadodara airport authorities received an alarming bomb threat email, triggering a swift response from security forces. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at Harni airport spearheaded the investigation, supported by police, fire brigade, bomb disposal, and dog squads.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Panna Momaya reported that the email, originating from generalshiva76@rediffmail.com, listed several Gujarat airports, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Bhuj, but lacked specific bomb locations.

The threat, ultimately found to be a hoax, spurred the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) under section 351 (4) for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication. Dialogue from the email featured provocative and taunting language, escalating the urgency of the search.

(With inputs from agencies.)