Vadodara Airport Bomb Threat: A Hoax Unfolds

Authorities at Vadodara airport received a bomb threat email from an anonymous sender. After a thorough investigation by security forces, the threat was deemed a hoax. The email listed several airports in Gujarat and used provocative language. A police report was filed for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 05-10-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 13:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

On Friday morning, Vadodara airport authorities received an alarming bomb threat email, triggering a swift response from security forces. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at Harni airport spearheaded the investigation, supported by police, fire brigade, bomb disposal, and dog squads.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Panna Momaya reported that the email, originating from generalshiva76@rediffmail.com, listed several Gujarat airports, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Bhuj, but lacked specific bomb locations.

The threat, ultimately found to be a hoax, spurred the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) under section 351 (4) for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication. Dialogue from the email featured provocative and taunting language, escalating the urgency of the search.

(With inputs from agencies.)

