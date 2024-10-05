Deadly Clash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Soldiers and Militants Fall in Fierce Battle
In a deadly clash in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, six soldiers and six terrorists were killed. The confrontation, claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, highlights ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with repeated allegations from Islamabad about militant sanctuary in Afghanistan exacerbating strained relations.
- Pakistan
A fierce gunfight erupted in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing six soldiers and as many terrorists, according to military sources.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the deadly encounter occurred on the night of October 4-5 in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, near the Afghanistan border.
The exchange claimed the life of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat and five other soldiers. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), exacerbating diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
