Clashes Erupt as Protesters Demand Imran Khan's Release

More than 80 police officers have sustained injuries in confrontations with supporters of Imran Khan near Islamabad, according to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The protest, led by the leader of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, takes aims at releasing Khan and challenging the ruling coalition.

Naqvi reported that the convoy, characterized by its heavy armament, fired upon law enforcement and utilized teargas extensively. Since Friday, the clashes have persisted, adding stress to Islamabad as it braces for significant diplomatic events.

Amid high alert and blocked cellphone services, the government has called in the army to fortify security in sensitive areas, including red zone sectors. Meanwhile, PTI has denied violence involvement, planning peaceful rallies in other cities like Lahore.

