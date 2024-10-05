India's Jaishankar Attends SCO Summit in Pakistan Amid Diplomatic Freeze
India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will attend the SCO summit in Pakistan this month. Despite high media interest, he stated that he will not engage in discussions on India-Pakistan relations, emphasizing the visit's focus on multilateral cooperation rather than bilateral dialogue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:22 IST
- Country:
- India
India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, announced that he will visit Pakistan this month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking the first visit in nearly ten years.
Despite high media anticipation, Jaishankar clarified during an event in New Delhi that his visit will center on multilateral discussions rather than tackling bilateral relations with Pakistan.
He emphasized that while bilateral relations remain tense since the 2019 diplomatic downturn, the focus of India remains on cross-border terrorism solutions through diplomatic channels, stressing a good neighbor policy.
