Left Menu

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO Summit in Pakistan Amid Diplomatic Freeze

India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will attend the SCO summit in Pakistan this month. Despite high media interest, he stated that he will not engage in discussions on India-Pakistan relations, emphasizing the visit's focus on multilateral cooperation rather than bilateral dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:22 IST
India's Jaishankar Attends SCO Summit in Pakistan Amid Diplomatic Freeze
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, announced that he will visit Pakistan this month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking the first visit in nearly ten years.

Despite high media anticipation, Jaishankar clarified during an event in New Delhi that his visit will center on multilateral discussions rather than tackling bilateral relations with Pakistan.

He emphasized that while bilateral relations remain tense since the 2019 diplomatic downturn, the focus of India remains on cross-border terrorism solutions through diplomatic channels, stressing a good neighbor policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024