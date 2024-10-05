India's Jaishankar Attends SCO Summit in Pakistan Amid Diplomatic Freeze

India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, announced that he will visit Pakistan this month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking the first visit in nearly ten years.

Despite high media anticipation, Jaishankar clarified during an event in New Delhi that his visit will center on multilateral discussions rather than tackling bilateral relations with Pakistan.

He emphasized that while bilateral relations remain tense since the 2019 diplomatic downturn, the focus of India remains on cross-border terrorism solutions through diplomatic channels, stressing a good neighbor policy.

