Justice Served: Life Sentences in Kushinagar Murder Case

In a significant judgment, a local court has sentenced two individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of Mantu Bharti, committed three years ago due to an old feud.

The verdict was delivered by Special Judge Sanjay Mishra under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, accompanied by a fine of Rs 45,000 for each convicted.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh, the accused, Sarfaraz and Samshad, residents of Kushinagar, were found guilty, facing additional jail time if the fines remain unpaid.

