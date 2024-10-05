Left Menu

Lawyer Receives International Death Threat Call

Gunaratna Sadavarte, noted for leading the MSRTC strike in 2022, received a death threat from an international number. The call was linked to his remarks on a redevelopment project in Worli. His wife reported the threat, and local police are currently investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:30 IST
  • India

A prominent lawyer, Gunaratna Sadavarte, has alleged receiving a death threat via an international call, sources report. The call, made by an individual claiming to be Rahil, occurred last Friday, echoing a similar incident from May, disclosed Bhoiwada police officials.

Sadavarte's wife suggested the threat was a response to his outspoken views concerning a contentious redevelopment project in the bustling Worli area of south Mumbai. She noted that her husband has also signed up for participation in an upcoming television reality show.

Authorities have begun a thorough investigation into the matter, stating they are examining the potential motive and source of the call. This recent development follows Sadavarte's past involvement in controversial advocacy, including his arrest amid the MSRTC staffers' protest at Sharad Pawar's residence last April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

