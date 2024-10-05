Lawyer Receives International Death Threat Call

A prominent lawyer, Gunaratna Sadavarte, has alleged receiving a death threat via an international call, sources report. The call, made by an individual claiming to be Rahil, occurred last Friday, echoing a similar incident from May, disclosed Bhoiwada police officials.

Sadavarte's wife suggested the threat was a response to his outspoken views concerning a contentious redevelopment project in the bustling Worli area of south Mumbai. She noted that her husband has also signed up for participation in an upcoming television reality show.

Authorities have begun a thorough investigation into the matter, stating they are examining the potential motive and source of the call. This recent development follows Sadavarte's past involvement in controversial advocacy, including his arrest amid the MSRTC staffers' protest at Sharad Pawar's residence last April.

(With inputs from agencies.)