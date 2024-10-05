Nationwide Crackdown: NIA Targets JeM Network in India

In a sweeping operation across India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has struck a decisive blow against the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) network, conducting raids at 26 locations spanning five states. One suspect, Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi, has been arrested.

The raids took place in Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA's operation aimed to dismantle activities involving the radicalization and recruitment of youth into JeM's violent agenda.

The NIA seized incriminating documents, electronic devices, and propaganda materials. The investigation continues as authorities assess leads and evidence collected from the raids, reflecting ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)