Left Menu

Nationwide Crackdown: NIA Targets JeM Network in India

The NIA has launched a massive crackdown on JeM, conducting searches at 26 locations and arresting Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi for his role in terrorist activities. The operation spanned five states and involved questioning suspects linked to radicalizing youth for violent attacks. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:12 IST
Nationwide Crackdown: NIA Targets JeM Network in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping operation across India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has struck a decisive blow against the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) network, conducting raids at 26 locations spanning five states. One suspect, Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi, has been arrested.

The raids took place in Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA's operation aimed to dismantle activities involving the radicalization and recruitment of youth into JeM's violent agenda.

The NIA seized incriminating documents, electronic devices, and propaganda materials. The investigation continues as authorities assess leads and evidence collected from the raids, reflecting ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024