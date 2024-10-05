Nationwide Crackdown: NIA Targets JeM Network in India
The NIA has launched a massive crackdown on JeM, conducting searches at 26 locations and arresting Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi for his role in terrorist activities. The operation spanned five states and involved questioning suspects linked to radicalizing youth for violent attacks. Investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a sweeping operation across India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has struck a decisive blow against the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) network, conducting raids at 26 locations spanning five states. One suspect, Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi, has been arrested.
The raids took place in Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA's operation aimed to dismantle activities involving the radicalization and recruitment of youth into JeM's violent agenda.
The NIA seized incriminating documents, electronic devices, and propaganda materials. The investigation continues as authorities assess leads and evidence collected from the raids, reflecting ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in India.
