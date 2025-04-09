Left Menu

US Concerns Over Arrest of Academic in Thailand

The United States expressed concern regarding the arrest of American academic Paul Chambers in Thailand, as announced by the State Department on Tuesday.

The arrest has sparked alarm among the US authorities, drawing attention to international academic freedoms.

Further details of the charges against Chambers remain undisclosed, as diplomatic efforts seek a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

