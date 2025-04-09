US Concerns Over Arrest of Academic in Thailand
The United States expressed concern regarding the arrest of American academic Paul Chambers in Thailand, as announced by the State Department on Tuesday.
The United States has raised concerns following the arrest of American academic Paul Chambers in Thailand, which has prompted a statement from the State Department on Tuesday.
The arrest has sparked alarm among the US authorities, drawing attention to international academic freedoms.
Further details of the charges against Chambers remain undisclosed, as diplomatic efforts seek a resolution.
