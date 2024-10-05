Left Menu

Terrorist Hideout Busted and Suspicious IED Found in Jammu

A joint search operation in Jammu's Poonch district led to the discovery of a terrorist hideout containing grenades and ammunition. Concurrently, a suspected IED was found near Akhnoor, prompting swift action from the bomb disposal squad, ensuring no harm was caused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, a joint effort by the police and the Rashtriya Rifles dismantled a terrorist hideout in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday. The operation at Jhullas Behra village resulted in the recovery of two hand grenades and ammunition, according to officials.

Experts safely destroyed the grenades with a controlled explosion, ensuring no damage was done. This operation showcases the vigilance and effective response by security forces in the region.

Meanwhile, a separate team discovered a suspected improvised explosive device with a timer near Gharota in Akhnoor area. A bomb disposal squad was promptly dispatched to the site, and further information is awaited as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

