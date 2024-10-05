Terrorist Hideout Busted and Suspicious IED Found in Jammu

In a significant security operation, a joint effort by the police and the Rashtriya Rifles dismantled a terrorist hideout in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday. The operation at Jhullas Behra village resulted in the recovery of two hand grenades and ammunition, according to officials.

Experts safely destroyed the grenades with a controlled explosion, ensuring no damage was done. This operation showcases the vigilance and effective response by security forces in the region.

Meanwhile, a separate team discovered a suspected improvised explosive device with a timer near Gharota in Akhnoor area. A bomb disposal squad was promptly dispatched to the site, and further information is awaited as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)