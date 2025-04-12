Turmoil in Tanzanian Elections: CHADEMA Disqualified Amid Controversy
Tanzania's major opposition party, CHADEMA, has been barred from participating in upcoming elections. This development follows the party leader's treason charges. The disqualification was confirmed by Ramadhani Kailima, director of elections, citing CHADEMA's failure to sign a necessary code of conduct document as the reason.
Tanzania's political landscape faces fresh upheaval as the main opposition party, CHADEMA, has been disqualified from participating in the forthcoming elections.
This announcement was made by Ramadhani Kailima, the director of elections at the Independent National Elections Commission, who cited the party's failure to sign an obligatory code of conduct document.
The disqualification coincides with the charging of CHADEMA's leader with treason, allegedly for planning to disrupt the electoral process.
