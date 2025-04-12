Turmoil in Tanzanian Elections: CHADEMA Disqualified Amid Controversy

Tanzania's political landscape faces fresh upheaval as the main opposition party, CHADEMA, has been disqualified from participating in the forthcoming elections.

This announcement was made by Ramadhani Kailima, the director of elections at the Independent National Elections Commission, who cited the party's failure to sign an obligatory code of conduct document.

The disqualification coincides with the charging of CHADEMA's leader with treason, allegedly for planning to disrupt the electoral process.

