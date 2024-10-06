Left Menu

Royal New Zealand Navy Ship Capsizes Off Samoa: All Rescued

The Royal New Zealand Navy vessel, Manawanui, ran aground and sank off Samoa during a reef survey. All 75 crew and passengers were safely rescued. The cause of the incident remains unknown, and an investigation is underway. Rescue operations involved collaboration between New Zealand, Samoa, and Australia.

Updated: 06-10-2024 05:25 IST
A Royal New Zealand Navy vessel, Manawanui, has run aground and capsized off the coast of Samoa, as confirmed by the New Zealand Defence Force on Sunday. Remarkably, all 75 crew and passengers on board were safely evacuated. The specialist dive and hydrographic vessel was conducting a reef survey near Upolu's southern coast when the incident occurred.

Swift response from multiple vessels facilitated the rescue, with personnel evacuated using lifeboats. Commodore Shane Arndell confirmed that those rescued have received support either in Samoa or aboard assisting vessels. Initially, it was reported there were 78 individuals aboard; however, the latest count stands at 75.

Assistance also came from a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon during the rescue operations. The cause of the grounding is yet to be determined, with investigations to follow. Efforts are ongoing to understand and mitigate environmental impacts while rescue coordination is being managed by Samoan and Australian emergency services, supported by New Zealand's rescue center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

