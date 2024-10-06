Global Protests Demand End to Middle East Conflict

Thousands of people across major global cities protested on Saturday, calling for an end to the escalating violence in Gaza and the Middle East. The demonstrations commemorate one year since the onset of war in the Palestinian enclave led by Israel.

In London, 40,000 pro-Palestinian supporters marched through the city. Other significant protests took place in Paris, Rome, Manila, Cape Town, and New York City, with gatherings near key government locations like the White House in Washington, voicing opposition to U.S. support of Israel's military efforts.

The protests responded to ongoing conflict drawings significant casualties and displacement, with activists condemning both the Israeli actions and increased antisemitic rhetoric. Concerns about regional destabilization have intensified, given recent military escalations in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq, amid fears of wider war involving Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)