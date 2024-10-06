Global Protests Demand End to Middle East Conflict
Protesters worldwide call for an end to Middle East violence as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalates. Demonstrations in cities like London and New York highlight discontent with military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, and beyond. The conflict's ripple effects stir fears of broader regional warfare, drawing international reactions and condemnation.
Thousands of people across major global cities protested on Saturday, calling for an end to the escalating violence in Gaza and the Middle East. The demonstrations commemorate one year since the onset of war in the Palestinian enclave led by Israel.
In London, 40,000 pro-Palestinian supporters marched through the city. Other significant protests took place in Paris, Rome, Manila, Cape Town, and New York City, with gatherings near key government locations like the White House in Washington, voicing opposition to U.S. support of Israel's military efforts.
The protests responded to ongoing conflict drawings significant casualties and displacement, with activists condemning both the Israeli actions and increased antisemitic rhetoric. Concerns about regional destabilization have intensified, given recent military escalations in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq, amid fears of wider war involving Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- protests
- Middle East
- Israel
- Palestine
- Gaza
- demonstrations
- conflict
- international
- violence
- region
ALSO READ
Top Hezbollah Commander Killed in Escalating Israel-Lebanon Conflict
Congress Criticizes SEBI Over Transparency Issues with Chairperson's Conflict of Interest Cases
Escalation in the Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Top Commander Killed
Deadly Airstrike in Beirut Suburb Escalates Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
Gaza and the West Bank: The Economic Freefall Amid Unrelenting Conflict