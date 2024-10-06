Militant Ambush Claims Lives of Eight Pakistani Security Personnel

At least eight Pakistani security personnel lost their lives on Sunday, while two others sustained injuries in an ambush by militants in the volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to local sources.

The assault occurred in the Kurram tribal district, which shares a border with Afghanistan, and was claimed by Jamaat-ul Ahrar, a faction of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Pakistani military's media cell, which typically provides updates on such incidents, had not yet issued a statement as of this report. The attack transpired a day after a violent clash that resulted in the deaths of six soldiers and an equal number of militants, for which the TTP also claimed responsibility.

