Left Menu

Militant Ambush Claims Lives of Eight Pakistani Security Personnel

Eight Pakistani security personnel were killed and two injured in an ambush by militants, claimed by Jamaat-ul Ahrar, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The incident followed a prior deadly exchange involving the TTP and highlights ongoing territorial tensions near the Afghanistan border. Official statements are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:32 IST
Militant Ambush Claims Lives of Eight Pakistani Security Personnel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least eight Pakistani security personnel lost their lives on Sunday, while two others sustained injuries in an ambush by militants in the volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to local sources.

The assault occurred in the Kurram tribal district, which shares a border with Afghanistan, and was claimed by Jamaat-ul Ahrar, a faction of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Pakistani military's media cell, which typically provides updates on such incidents, had not yet issued a statement as of this report. The attack transpired a day after a violent clash that resulted in the deaths of six soldiers and an equal number of militants, for which the TTP also claimed responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024