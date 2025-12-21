Field Marshal Asim Munir Challenges Afghan Regime: TTP vs. Pakistan

Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Defence Forces of Pakistan, has issued a stark ultimatum to Afghanistan's Taliban regime, urging them to choose between Pakistan and the militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The majority of infiltrating militants are Afghan nationals, Munir noted.

In an address at the National Ulema Conference in Islamabad, Munir drew parallels between Pakistan and the historical Islamic state established by the Prophet Muhammad. His speech, partially broadcast on local TV, contained strong Islamic references and authoritative claims on state control over jihad.

Highlighting the need for regional peace, Munir criticized Afghanistan for harboring militant influences that threaten Pakistan's sovereignty. He referenced divine support during recent India-Pakistan conflicts, framing Pakistan as a protector of Islam's sacred sites. His statements punctuate an escalating geopolitical tension in the region.

