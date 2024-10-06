Massive Drug Bust Uncovered: Delhi Police Seize Rs 5,600-Crore Worth of Cocaine

In a landmark operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell intercepted a massive drug haul, unearthing cocaine and other substances totaling Rs 5,620 crore, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The operation, which involved raids in both Delhi and Punjab's Amritsar, led to the apprehension of a suspect trying to escape the country. A significant quantity of cocaine, valued at Rs 10 crore, was seized in Amritsar and a Toyota Fortuner was confiscated from the suspect.

This crackdown is part of a larger effort after the police made an unprecedented bust on October 2, where over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana were uncovered in Mahipalpur, South Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)