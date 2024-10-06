Battling Back: Israeli Reservists' Path to Recovery

Israeli reservist Aaron Bours is making strides in his recovery, ten months after being shot by a sniper in Gaza. Attempting to save his officer during an ambush, Bours faced bullets all around him before soon undergoing surgery at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, where his leg was saved.

The conflict has heavily impacted the lives of 300,000 called reservists, many of whom have multiple tours under their belts, with over 10,000 soldiers treated for various injuries since the Hamas-led attack on Israel in October. These experiences will shape Israeli attitudes for years to come.

However, the care provided to Israeli soldiers is a stark contrast to the dire conditions in Gaza, where the healthcare system is devastated. As reservists like Yosi Sochr continue to navigate life-changing injuries, the long-term effects of their experiences will linger long after the war's conclusion.

