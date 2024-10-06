Left Menu

Sonam Wangchuk's Continued Fight for Ladakh: Fast at Ladakh Bhawan After Protest Denial

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk initiated a fast at Ladakh Bhawan, facing obstacles in protesting for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule status at Jantar Mantar. Denied venues, Wangchuk, previously detained, resorted to fasting, striving to meet India's leadership. This protest follows a 1,000 km march advocating for Ladakh's constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:00 IST
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk began a fast at Ladakh Bhawan on Sunday, following a denial for his group to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

Initially, Wangchuk and his supporters attempted to protest at various venues in Delhi, but all options were rejected by authorities, culminating in a fasting protest at Ladakh Bhawan.

Wangchuk, who had led a 1,000 km march, emphasizes peaceful Gandhian protest, seeking an audience with India's top leaders to advocate for Ladakh's constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

