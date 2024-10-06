Left Menu

Global Waves of Protest Mark Anniversary of Gaza Conflict

Thousands of demonstrators gathered worldwide on the eve of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack anniversary, expressing pro-Palestinian sentiments. In cities from Jakarta to Rabat, protesters called for an end to violence and criticized diplomatic ties with Israel. The conflict has sparked widespread global demonstrations against Israel's military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets across the globe on Sunday, marking the eve of the first anniversary of the controversial Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The attack had subsequently ignited a war in Gaza.

Large crowds gathered in cities from Jakarta to Istanbul and Rabat, with similar protests having occurred in major European capitals and the United States over the weekend. In Istanbul, protester Ahmet Unal explained, 'We are here to support the Palestinian resistance,' as demonstrators came together in significant numbers.

In a stark contrast, Paris' Jewish community marked the grim anniversary of the attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas. The attack on southern Israeli communities resulted in 1,200 casualties and about 250 hostages, per Israeli reports. Following the attack, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has led to the deaths of nearly 42,000 Palestinians, according to figures from Gaza's health ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

