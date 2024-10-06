Global Waves of Protest Mark Anniversary of Gaza Conflict

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets across the globe on Sunday, marking the eve of the first anniversary of the controversial Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The attack had subsequently ignited a war in Gaza.

Large crowds gathered in cities from Jakarta to Istanbul and Rabat, with similar protests having occurred in major European capitals and the United States over the weekend. In Istanbul, protester Ahmet Unal explained, 'We are here to support the Palestinian resistance,' as demonstrators came together in significant numbers.

In a stark contrast, Paris' Jewish community marked the grim anniversary of the attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas. The attack on southern Israeli communities resulted in 1,200 casualties and about 250 hostages, per Israeli reports. Following the attack, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has led to the deaths of nearly 42,000 Palestinians, according to figures from Gaza's health ministry.

